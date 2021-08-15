Death of three youths in Dahod: Police suspect fatal accident

The Dahod district police have begun a probe into the death of three youths from Kapdi village of Devgarh Baria taluka of the district, whose bodies were recovered from Dangariya village in the taluka on Friday. The police said that prima facie investigation and autopsy reports suggest a fatal accident in which the motorcycle on which the three youths were travelling fell into a gorge near the village.

The bodies of Yusuf Ayub Kamaal, 21, Akbar Sattar Patel, 25, and Sameer Jathera, 21, were recovered from a gorge near Dangariya village on Friday, along with the motorcycle that they were riding. On Saturday, the district police, which is probing allegations of foul play from the families, said that the primary cause appears to be that of a fatal accident.

Dahod Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar said, “We had sent the bodies for autopsy as no external injury marks were visible. The post mortem reports have not indicated any other injuries to the body either. Prima facie it does appear to be a fatal accident. But we are investigating all other angles, including the apprehension expressed by the families of the possibility of foul play.”

The family of one of the deceased has alleged that he could have been killed by the family of a girl he was earlier in a relationship with. Dahod SP Joysar said, “They have expressed apprehension but the issue of the love affair was a couple of years old. However, we are verifying all possibilities. At this point, we do not know how the accident also happened — whether their motorcycle collided with someone or whether they tried to maneuver their way to avoid a collision and fell into the gorge, which is also about 50-feet deep. The curve at which the motorcycle fell is an L-shaped turn. It is likely that they misjudged the turn in the dark and just fell into the gorge. Prima facie, it does seem to be a case of an accident but we will only know after the forensic reports arrive.”

The police have sent the viscera samples of the deceased to the Forensic Science Laboratory to rule out any possibility of foul play.