Death of 70-yr-old: Letter yet to be verified 20 days after booking of daughter-in-law

JB Agrawat, inspector at Satellite police station said, “Prime facie evidence suggests that Deepak Shah died a natural death.”

Almost 20 days after a woman was booked for allegedly mentally harassing her 70-year-old father-in-law, who was found dead at his residence in Satellite of Ahmedabad, police are yet to verify a note purportedly left behind by the deceased with allegations against her.

On April 4, Satellite police lodged an FIR against Netra Shah, the daughter-in-law of 70-year-old Deepak Shah, a resident of Someshwar Bungalows in Satellite area of Ahmedabad, under Indian Penal Code section 306 for abetting suicide and 506 for criminal intimidation.

Netra is married to Deepak’s son Jigar Shah since 2011 and the couple has an eight-year-old daughter.

According to police, Deepak, a businessman, was found dead at his residence on February 28 morning. The family did not inform the police regarding the death and cremated him. However, in the first week of April, Kalpana Shah, wife of Deepak Shah, brought forward a typed letter allegedly signed by the deceased on February 25, alleging Netra Shah of fighting with Deepak, threatening the family and demanding money.

