Days after death of 2 labourers while cleaning sewer in Vadodara, 2 contractors booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Vadodara district police have booked proprietors of two infrastructure companies for negligence causing the death of two workers, who died due to alleged inhalation of toxic gases while cleaning a sewage drain in Khatamba area of the district on February 13.
Vadodara Deputy Superintendent of Police Milan Modi said that Mehsana-based proprietor of Jayanti Super Infrastructure Private Limited, Jayanti Patel as well as the proprietor of Grishwa Infra Project LLP, Ahmedabad, Sanjay Khunt, had been booked under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, The Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act 2013, as well as the The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 after prima facie negligence had been found on their part.
DySP Modi said, “The incident took place on February 13, when two workers, who went inside the sewer line to fix a problem died due to the inhalation of gas inside the sewer… The FIR has been registered at Varnama police station in this serious incident under BNS, Atrocity and Manual Scavenging Acts against the proprietors of the two firms involved in the project. Further investigation and procedure to formally arrest the two accused is underway.”
As per the details of the case, the two workers – Akshay Bhabhor and Vipul Mangrolia – had died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases in the sewer line when they had stepped inside to rectify a defect allegedly without any safety gear or equipment. According to senior police officers, Patel’s company Jayanti Super Construction Private Limited had been awarded the contract by the Vadodara Urban Development for carrying out work of a drainage line on an 18-meter road in Khatamba area, which is part of a Town Planning scheme. However, Patel had allegedly sub-let the contract to Khunt’s Ahmedabad-based Grishwa Infra Project LLP in alleged violation of the work contract awarded by VUDA, which prohibits subletting the work.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Lisa Ray, a cancer survivor, shares her struggle with early menopause at 37 due to cancer treatment in 2009. She faced shame and stigma but is now breaking the silence to empower other women. Early menopause caused by cancer treatment can have intense symptoms that are often dismissed.