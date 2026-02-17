Days after death of 2 labourers while cleaning sewer in Vadodara, 2 contractors booked

Two workers - Akshay Bhabhor and Vipul Mangrolia - had died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases in the sewer line when they had stepped inside to rectify a defect.

The Vadodara district police have booked proprietors of two infrastructure companies for negligence causing the death of two workers, who died due to alleged inhalation of toxic gases while cleaning a sewage drain in Khatamba area of the district on February 13.

Vadodara Deputy Superintendent of Police Milan Modi said that Mehsana-based proprietor of Jayanti Super Infrastructure Private Limited, Jayanti Patel as well as the proprietor of Grishwa Infra Project LLP, Ahmedabad, Sanjay Khunt, had been booked under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, The Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act 2013, as well as the The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 after prima facie negligence had been found on their part.