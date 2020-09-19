Dealing with staff crunch: Students from 11 nursing colleges to join govt hospitals as assistants

Close to 325 final-year nursing students from 11 colleges will join the civic-run SSG hospital and Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri medical college from September 21 as nursing assistants (sahayaks), Rao said.

Final-year nursing students will be deployed as assistant staff in government hospitals to deal with man crunch amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao issued a direction in this regard, invoking the Disaster Management Act.

Close to 325 final-year nursing students from 11 colleges will join the civic-run SSG hospital and Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri medical college from September 21 as nursing assistants (sahayaks), Rao said.

Officials of GMERS Gotri said that the management has been facing issues of stress among the nursing staff, as well as shortage of hands. A senior official said, “The hospital staff are finding it difficult to cope with the increasing number of patients. The nursing staff have been working tirelessly on multiple shifts, without much break since April. Most of the nurses are undergoing stress to the extent that they complain of strained relationships at home. So many of them are young mothers and are constantly worried about their children. While this is a long fight, we need to have more staff strength to ensure that we can slowly ease pressure on the staff that has been on the frontline since April.”

GMERS Gotri has 309 Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital, while SSG has 312 patients of the 1,422 active cases currently. On Saturday, Vadodara marked a Covid-19 tally of 10,427 cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.