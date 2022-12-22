scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Deal signed to develop Sabarmati Rolling Stock workshop for bullet train

Around 250 types of more than 800 numbers of specialised machinery required to inspect and maintain the rolling stock will be procured from Japan for this depot.

The design of the facility is based on Shinkansen maintenance facilities at Sendai and Kanazawa in Japan.(Representational)
An agreement for building the Sabarmati Rolling Stock workshop and depot for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project was signed Thursday between the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and a consortium led by M/s Sojitz Corporation, Japan and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

The project will include construction workshop, inspection sheds, various buildings, maintenance facilities, and associated works in Gujarat for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR D-2 Package), stated an official release here.

The event to sign the agreement in Delhi was attended by NHSRCL managing director Rajendra Prasad and officials from the Embassy of Japan, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Govt of Japan, JICC and JICA.
The design of the facility is based on Shinkansen maintenance facilities at Sendai and Kanazawa in Japan. Around 250 types of more than 800 numbers of specialised machinery required to inspect and maintain the rolling stock will be procured from Japan for this depot.

Also Read |Japan Ambassador visits bullet train construction sites in South Gujarat

The machinery will include those needed for checking for vibrations, temperature and noise, which are critical for high speed running and will ensure passenger comfort. The depot will have all safety features to ensure safe and reliable maintenance of high-speed train sets, the release stated.

The depot will have latest architectural features such as proper ventilation, noise and dust suppression, safety features, rain water harvesting facility and natural lighting in addition to LED-based artificial lighting systems and provision to install solar panels on sheds and buildings. The facility will be equipped with building management system, IT and data network system, fire detection and alarm systems as well as access control system.

The Sabarmati workshop and depot will be an optimally designed facility. The preparatory works for construction are in progress.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:20:25 pm
Live-in relationships covered under provisions of domestic violence law: Govt

Dec 22: Latest News
