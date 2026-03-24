Deakin University to launch UG programmes, short courses at GIFT city campus

As many as 46 students were awarded degrees on the occasion. Located in GIFT City, the campus offers postgraduate programmes in Business Analytics and Cyber Security.

Deakin University, the first foreign university to set up a physical campus in India, plans to launch undergraduate programmes and several short duration courses.

The convocation ceremony of the first graduate batch of Deakin University at GIFT City campus in Gandhinagar was held on Monday. As many as 46 students were awarded degrees on the occasion. Located in GIFT City, the campus offers postgraduate programmes in Business Analytics and Cyber Security.

“We are planning to offer undergraduate programmes now. When we first came to GIFT City in 2022 we thought masters programmes may suit the environment. If you look around this site at the moment, there are building sites everywhere. Some 5,000 new jobs are here, a railway line is coming up and other universities are going to open their campuses here. And I think as other infrastructure comes in, it becomes more viable to look at an undergraduate experience,” Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Prof Iain Martin, who also leads Deakin’s strategic and academic vision, told The Indian Express.