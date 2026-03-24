Deakin University to launch UG programmes, short courses at GIFT city campus

Deakin University, the first foreign university to set up a physical campus in India, plans to launch undergraduate programmes and several short duration courses.
The convocation ceremony of the first graduate batch of Deakin University at GIFT City campus in Gandhinagar was held on Monday. As many as 46 students were awarded degrees on the occasion. Located in GIFT City, the campus offers postgraduate programmes in Business Analytics and Cyber Security.
“We are planning to offer undergraduate programmes now. When we first came to GIFT City in 2022 we thought masters programmes may suit the environment. If you look around this site at the moment, there are building sites everywhere. Some 5,000 new jobs are here, a railway line is coming up and other universities are going to open their campuses here. And I think as other infrastructure comes in, it becomes more viable to look at an undergraduate experience,” Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Prof Iain Martin, who also leads Deakin’s strategic and academic vision, told The Indian Express.
On the short programmes, Prof Martin said, “When we first started, we had very strict regulations from the regulator (GIFT City) that said we can only do full degrees that are absolutely identical to the degrees that we teach in Australia. So, that meant that we couldn’t do short courses and to make a short course work, it has to be tailored to the local environment. But we are now working with the regulator and some of the short programmes will be technical short skills courses, some of them less soft skills but more sort of applied technology.”
Sharing the challenges of being the first foreign university to have an offshore branch campus in India, Prof Martin said, “…We started probably with a model that was very Australian in the approach to study, in sort of the slightly more liberal approach to self-directed learning. And we found that, actually, what we needed to do was have a slightly more Indian experience in there, but still with a very Australian flavour. And I think we’ll still continue to refine that… ”
On the placements of the first batch, Pof Martin said, “On parity, it’s about 114,000 Australian dollars. So they have good jobs. One graduate got placed at about Rs 52 lakhs, who got a job in the UAE. When comparing the fee, it’s roughly half the cost of doing the same degree in Australia, but the cost of living in Australia is much higher than the cost of living in Gujarat. So, in terms of return on investment, it stacks up pretty well.”
CM hails PM’s vision
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in his address at the graduation ceremony, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that since his tenure as Chief Minister, Gujarat has achieved several new milestones in the field of education.
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The convocation ceremony of the first graduate batch of Deakin University at GIFT City campus highlights the transformation of India as a global knowledge centre and a reflection of the growing partnership between India and Australia, he said.
“With a visionary approach, efforts were made to provide the youth and students of Gujarat access to world-class educational opportunities at their doorstep. As a result, sector-specific universities such as the Forensic Sciences University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Maritime University, Rashtriya Raksha University, and National Law University have been established in the state. GIFT City stands as a living example of the Prime Minister’s visionary approach, where financial services, technology, and education have come together uniquely, with four foreign universities now operational,” Patel said.
CM also highlighted the number of IITs that has increased from 16 in 2014 to 23 today, with global IIT campuses also being established. Similarly, the number of IIMs has risen from 13 to 21, while AIIMS institutions have expanded from 7 to 20. Prestigious institutions such as the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), National Institute of Design (NID), IIT Gandhinagar, DA-IICT, and NIPER have become operational in Gandhinagar, leading to the city’s emergence as a prominent educational hub, he added.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More