7 dead, 20 hospitalised after having spurious liquor in ‘dry Gujarat’

At least seven people died and over 20 others were hospitalised in various cities of Gujarat after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in a village in Botad on Monday.
According to police and district administration officials, the incident occurred Monday after several residents of Botad allegedly consumed spurious liquor, also known as “Lattha” in local parlance, at Botad. The victims, all men, belong to Ahmedabad, Botad and Surendranagar, as per officials.
“Seven were brought dead to the Community Health Centre in Dhandhuka of Ahmedabad district after they allegedly consumed hooch. The victims are from Ahmedabad, Botad and Surendranagar. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Six others have been shifted to civil hospital in Ahmedabad where their condition is stable,” said Dr Shailesh Parmar, chief district health officer of Ahmedabad.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Botad District Collector BA Shah, said, “Till evening, we have received confirmed reports of three deaths from Rojid village under Barwala taluka of Botad while 15 others are admitted in Bhavnagar’s Sir T Hospital.”
Police and administration officials rushed to Rojid village in Botad Monday afternoon and said the casualty figures are likely to rise. According to officials, the victims consumed spurious liquor Sunday night and their health started deteriorating Monday morning.
The state government has formed a special investigative team (SIT) to probe the sale of spurious liquor.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) DIG Deepan Bhadran said that the Gujarat ATS is also providing assistance in probe.
Terming the incident “unfortunate”, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal who arrived in Porbandar on a two-day visit to the state, said, “Despite prohibition in Gujarat, everyone knows that illegal liquor is available here. Who are these people selling illegal liquor? It is obvious that they are receiving political patronage. Where does all this money go and who are the patrons in this, it should be investigated.”
Demanding strict action against those involved, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “Everyday, illicit liquor worth crores is being consumed in Gujarat with government patronage… The government is busy issuing circulars on prohibition even as anti-social elements are freely selling liquor. We demand that the home department take strict action against those involved in bootlegging and implement the prohibition act strictly.”
