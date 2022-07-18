DCB joins police probe on loot of Rs 80 L from Punjab businessman

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has joined the probe with police in a case of loot of Rs 80 lakh from a Punjab-based businessman in Banaskantha.

According to police, Vishal Singh Soni, a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab and a wholesale dealer of electronic items, arrived at Tharad in Banaskantha a few days ago for a gold deal on invitation by a group of men who offered gold at cheap rates.

According to a complaint filed by Soni, he got in touch with three persons — Usman, Ali and Rasool — a few months ago in Kutch. “I keep travelling to Kutch for business purposes and during my last visit, the three accused offered me three gold biscuits weighing 100 grams each for Rs 9.4 lakh. They then told me that they can get gold biscuits weighing two kilograms for Rs 80 lakh which is 10% lower than the market rate,” said Soni in his complaint.

According to Soni, he arrived in Palanpur with his brother-in-law a few days ago with Rs 80 lakh cash. “I was asked to reach at Tharad crossroads in my car and was asked to follow Usman’s car. We followed him for eight kilometres after which he stopped his car and asked me to step out of my car. Then a Scorpio SUV arrived at the spot and Usman asked me to sit in it with cash. After I sat in the car, he took out a revolver and held me at gunpoint. They looted the cash and threw me from the moving vehicle,” added Soni in his complaint.

Police said an FIR under robbery sections, criminal intimidation and Arms Act was lodged at Tharad police station against six unknown accused.