Ahmedabad: DCB arrests 6 for ‘selling’ medical oxygen cylinders and remdesivir in black market

The Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday arrested six persons on two separate occasions for allegedly selling in black market medical oxygen cylinders and remdesivir drugs – both critical for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

According to police, a total of 39 medical oxygen cylinders and 34 remdesivir injection vials have also been seized.

In the first case, a raid was conducted at ‘Gujarat Safety’ godown premises in Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

“We had received a tip that a stock of oxygen cylinders were brought to the godown and were being sold at black market rate of Rs 15,000 for six litres cylinder and Rs 25,000 for 10 litres cylinder. We raided the premises and seized 28 cylinders of 6 litre capacity, 5 cylinders of 10 litre capacity and 6 empty cylinders of 6 litre capacity from the premises. Three persons have also been arrested,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.

The accused have been identified as Owaish Memon (28) from Raikhad, Taufiq Shaikh (24) from Sarkhej and Mohammad Ashraf Shaikh (33) from Dariyapur in Ahmedabad.

“The accused have told us that they were given these cylinders by Zaid Aslam Junani and his father Aslam Junani, both residents of Bharuch and are owners of Gujarat Fire Safety System company in Sarkhej. The accused have told us that the company owners have been providing them oxygen cylinders since April 24 and till now they have sold over 200 medical oxygen cylinders in black market rate. Both the owners are absconding and attempts are on to arrest them,” said an officials.

All three arrested accused and two absconders have been booked under IPC sections 420 for fraud, 120 B for criminal conspiracy and 286 for negligent conduct with respect to explosives along with sections of Disaster Management Act and Essential Commodities Act.

In the second case, another team of DCB held three accused and seized 34 vials of remdesivir injections from a pharmaceutical godown near Prem Darwaza in Ahmedabad.

“We had received an input that owners of Anand Medicine Pharmaceutical Distributors company are hoarding remdesivir drugs to be sold in black and a raid was conducted. Three accused Chirag Shah (44), Sandip Mehta (49) and Jayesh Bhavsar (32), owners of Anand Medicine company and residents of Sola and Nikol areas, were arrested and we seized 34 vials which were sourced to be sold in black,” said an official.

The three accused were booked under similar sections.