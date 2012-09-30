Days after HC order,CBI files chargesheet in special court

The CBI filed its chargesheet in the 2006 Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case in a special court here on Saturday,days after the Gujarat High Court ruled that this was the competent court to hear the case.

In its chargesheet,the probe agency has named former minister of state (home) Amit Shah and 19 others as accused,including top serving police officers like additional DGP Geetha Johri and former DGP P C Pande.

On August 4,the CBI had submitted the chargesheet in a court at Danta,where the encounter took place in December 2006,but some of the accused police officers subsequently moved the high court challenging the Danta courts jurisdiction in the case.

On September 25,the HC had ruled that the special CBI court in Ahmedabad was the competent court to take cognisance of the chargesheet.

On Saturday morning,the chargesheet was submitted before the additional chief judicial magistrate A Y Dave. Soon,about half-a-dozen lawyers representing the requested the court not to take cognisance of the chargesheet saying the CBI had not brought all the relevant material as ordered by the court.

While accepting the chargesheet,the court said it would verify the documents before taking its cognisance and posted the matter for further hearing on October 10.

Prajapati was killed in a police encounter at Chhapri village in Danta,Palanpur district,on December 28,2006. He was reportedly a key witness of the encounter killing of Sohrabuddin and later his wife Kauserbi.

Amit Shah is also an accused in the Sohrabuddin encounter case. He was arrested and later granted bail by the HC in November 2010 on the condition that he would stay away from Gujarat in the interests of a fair probe.

On Thursday last,the SC ordered to shift the Sohrabuddin case trial to Mumbai.

A day later,Shah landed in his home state after an exile of nearly two years.

