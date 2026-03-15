Days after death of four workers: State pollution control board issues shutdown notice to Surat textile unit, imposes Rs 25 lakh fine

The notice also stated that power and water supply to the company should be stopped.

THE GUJARAT Pollution Control Board (GPCB) on Friday issued a closure notice to Surat-based Paras Prints Pvt Ltd (textile unit) and a penalty of Rs 25 lakh to the company under Environmental Damage Compensation. This comes days after four labourers died while cleaning the effluent treatment plant (ETP) on the company’s premises, allegedly without following any safety measures.

The incident happened on March 5 late evening and a GPCB team visited the factory for an inspection later.

As per the notice, the unit was found to have violated sections 25 and 27 of the Water and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The notice says, “During an inspection, the unit was found in operation and non-compliance was observed. The fatal incident occurred in the collection-and-equalisation tank of primary ETP during cleaning activity. The four labourers were injured due to inhalation of evolved gas from the tank and were admitted and later died in hospital. The fatal incident may have been caused by inhaling H2S (Hydrogen Sulphide) gas evolved from the effluent stored in the collection-and-equalisation (CCA) tank of the primary ETP.”