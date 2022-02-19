Days after corruption allegation, 7 Rajkot crime branch officers transferred

Detection of Crime Branch Police Inspector Viral Gadhvi and seven police sub-inspectors (PSI) were transferred out of the of Rajkot city police Thursday evening. Three officials of Special Operations Group (SOG) were also transferred along with them.

The action comes days after a businessman levelled allegations of corruption against personnel of the Rajkot DCB with BJP MLA Govind Patel backed him.

According to orders issued by the headquarters of Gujarat police in Gandhinagar, Gadhvi has been transferred to Police Training College in Vadodara. SOG police inspector (PI) Rohit Raval has been transferred to Gandhinagar. Six Crime Branch PSIs—Pravi Dhakhda, Vanrajsinh Jadeja, Mayurdhwajsinh Jhala, Mahesh Rabari, Pruthviraj Jebaliya and Ajayraj Khachar have also been transferred to other districts.

Along with them SOG PSIs Ahmadaslam Ansari and Tushar Pandya have also been transferred to Vadodara Rural and Vyara respectively. “The above mentioned PSIs shall be appointed on non-sensitive posts once they report to districts where they have been transferred to,” stated the transfer order. Khurshid Ahmed, joint commissioner of police (JCP) of Rajkot city confirmed the development but refused to comment on their reasons.

“The orders have been issued by the office of the DG and that office is the competent authority to comment,” said Khurshid when asked if the transfers had anything to do with allegations of corruptions levelled by Jagjivan Sakhiya, a city-based businessman and his brother Mahesh Sakhiya.

While PG Gadhvi could not be contacted, PI Raval said he had requested around seven months ago to be transferred out of Rajkot. “The inquiry assigned to the ACP was rendered infructuation after the DGP launched an inquiry into the matter,” Ahmed said.

A letter written by Govind Patel, BJP MLA from Rajkot (south) to the Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi accusing a senior police officer of taking “havala” and Rs 75 lakh as his share from around Rs 7 crore the DCB had helped the Sakhiyas recover from alleged fraudsters.

After the MLA’s letter became public, Jagjivan gave media statement saying when he approached the Rajkot police to file a complaint against fraudsters who had defrauded Mahesh to the tune of Rs 12 crore, the senior police officer had refused to order an FIR.

Jagjivan had claimed that afterward, the officer had sent for Crime Branch PI Gadhvi, who said that the officer was demanding 30 per cent of the amount to be recovered as his share to file an FIR.

The Crime Branch registered an FIR in November last year and arrested two persons.

Jagjivan alleges that even after the FIR, there was no recovery and accused the police being hand-in-glove with the accused. Reacting to media reports on February 5, the city police had said that the Sakhiyas and the accused had settled the matter after the accused paid up Rs 7.19 crore. However, an FIR was registered when the accused didn’t pay the remaining amount to the applicants.

The joint commissioner had told media persons that assistant commissioner of police (crime) had been ordered to conduct an inquiry. Later, Police Commissioner Manoj Agarwal said that an inquiry was going on and therefore he would not give statement to media over it.