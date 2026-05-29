Days after being shot in leg during ‘scuffle with police’, Gujarat history sheeter arrested

On May 25, a team of Crime Branch went to a hotel on Science City Road after getting information that Barad, wanted in a case of grievous assault registered at Krishnanagar police station, was hiding there.

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police on Friday placed history sheeter Dharmendrasinh alias Dhamo Abhesinh Barad under arrest after he was discharged from GMERS Sola Civil Hospital. Barad was in the hospital since May 25 when he suffered a gunshot wound in his left foot while allegedly attempting to resist arrest. According to police, he tried to snatch a service weapon from a police staffer, leading to the gun being discharged.

Barad was booked in around 35 cases in various police stations between 2015 and 2026, including under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GujCTOC) Act in 2024.

On May 25, a team of Crime Branch went to a hotel on Science City Road after getting information that Barad, wanted in a case of grievous assault registered at Krishnanagar police station, was hiding there. The police apprehended him from the hotel.