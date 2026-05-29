Days after being shot in leg during ‘scuffle with police’, Gujarat history sheeter arrested

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The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police on Friday placed history sheeter Dharmendrasinh alias Dhamo Abhesinh Barad under arrest after he was discharged from GMERS Sola Civil Hospital. Barad was in the hospital since May 25 when he suffered a gunshot wound in his left foot while allegedly attempting to resist arrest. According to police, he tried to snatch a service weapon from a police staffer, leading to the gun being discharged.
Barad was booked in around 35 cases in various police stations between 2015 and 2026, including under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GujCTOC) Act in 2024.
On May 25, a team of Crime Branch went to a hotel on Science City Road after getting information that Barad, wanted in a case of grievous assault registered at Krishnanagar police station, was hiding there. The police apprehended him from the hotel.
“When the vehicle reached oxygen park, Dharmendra alias Dhamo, with the intention to make good his escape, attacked the police staff in the vehicle and attempted to snatch a service revolver. In the ensuing scuffle, a round was discharged from the weapon, hitting Barad’s left foot,” said a police statement.
Speaking on the day of the incident, JCP Sharad Singhal had said, “The police had information that Barad had come to Ahmedabad from Rajasthan and the Crime Branch team went to apprehend him. There was a scuffle and Barad attempted to snatch the service weapon of PI Mehul Chauhan. The inspector fired one round at Barad’s foot.” He was then taken to the GMERS Sola Civil Hospital for treatment.
Barad was booked in another FIR filed at the Crime Branch police station on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, and intentionally resisting arrest. After he was discharged from the hospital on Friday, he was placed under arrest in the latest case, said the statement from the Crime Branch. Further investigation is underway.
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