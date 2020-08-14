Days after 8 patients killed in fire: Hospital trustee gets bail a day after arrest

The fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital around 3.30 am on August 6, on the fourth floor of the hospital in its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to a short circuit in an electrical appliance. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

An Ahmedabad magisterial court on Thursday granted regular bail to Bharat Mahant (57), trustee and administrator of Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, nearly 24 hours after he was arrested in connection with a fire in the health facility where eight Covid-19 patients died last week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of A-division, M A Patel, who is the investigating officer in the case, said Mahant was presented before the magistrate by the police, seeking five days of police remand for further questioning as well as to determine if there are any other accused in the cases. However, it was rejected.

“He had also moved a regular bail application which was granted,” added Patel. Mahant has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 15,000.

According to a police officer, “Given the charges, most of which were bailable, the court was inclined to his case.”

In the FIR filed at Navrangpura police station on August 11, Mahant, 57, was charged under IPC sections 304 (a) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 336 for negligent or rash act to endanger human life, 337 for causing hurt to a person by doing rash or negligent act that endangers human life and 338 for causing grievous hurt by act endangering human life. He was arrested on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital around 3.30 am on August 6, on the fourth floor of the hospital in its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to a short circuit in an electrical appliance. The accident resulted in the death of eight Covid-19 patients.

Police investigation showed that the Covid hospital’s administration didn’t have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire safety department and had not trained their medical team for firefighting, as per guidelines.

Following the fire incident, teams of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Fire Safety Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) were tasked with submitting probe reports. These reports showed that the hospital had no NOC, no audit was done by fire officials and the hospital had no fire alarm system in place. It was also found that doctors and other paramedic staff present on duty at the time of the incident were not trained for firefighting and rescue operations.

Fire At hospital in chhota udepur

Ten patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Dhokalia Public Hospital in Bodeli taluka of Chhota Udepur district had a narrow escape on Wednesday morning as a fire broke out on the second floor of the two-storeyed structure. The patients were shifted to the lower floor in the nick of time, officials of the administration said, adding that a short circuit had caused the mishap.

District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Chaudhary said that the fire was a minor incident and the hospital staff contained the flames to ensure minimum damage to the ward.

