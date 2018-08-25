Hardik Patel submits bail order in court for arson, rioting case; will go on indefinite strike today

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Source: File/AP Photo) Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Source: File/AP Photo)

A day before going on an indefinite hunger strike, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel on Friday appeared before Visnagar court in connection with a case of arson and rioting, and submitted bail order along with surety certificate.

In June, Hardik was sentenced to two years of imprisonment by Visnagar court in the 2015 case. Hardik was held guilty along with his two aides Lalji Patel and AK Patel. This court had granted him temporary bail for filing appeal in Gujarat High Court. Hardik moved the High Court, which admitted his appeal petition and granted him regular bail. As per the procedure, he submitted the High Court’s bail order before the Visnagar court along with the surety certificate.

On the other hand, a sessions court deferred the order on a bail cancellation of Hardik Patel in connection with a rioting case registered with Ramol police station in 2017. The court had granted him bail on the ground that he would not enter Ramol police station jurisdiction. However, following testimonies of police witnesses the state moved an application, seeking cancellation of his bail on the ground that he had recently entered the area and breached the condition.

Meanwhile, one of his close associates, Aplesh Katheriya, was further remanded in police custody till August 26 by a metropolitan court in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) had arrested him on August 19 from Surat in connection with a sedition case lodged in 2015. DCB has alleged that Katheriya, Hardik Patel, among others, had provoked people from Patidar community to indulge in violence in 2015.

On August 20, the metropolitan court had sent Katheriya to police custody for four days on the ground that he was absconding for three years. On Friday, the DCB stated in its remand application that Katheriya didn’t give his consent to go for voice spectrograph test.

Katheriya’s defence lawyer Rafik Lokhandwala opposed the remand plea, stating that police had nothing to show that they actually wanted to arrest Katheriya all these years. He argued Katheriya is a practising lawyer in Surat and was roaming freely, and being a member of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), he gave number of interviews to media, yet police didn’t arrest him.

He said that police arrested Katheriya “only to suppress the voice of Patidars who are planning protests for seeking their rights.” Meanwhile, Hardik is geared up to begin his fast-unto-death without permission of the authorities from Saturday to seek reservation for Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers in Gujarat.

August 25 marks three years of a landmark in Patidar reservation movement. In 2015, a huge number of Patidars had gathered at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad with a demand for OBC reservation. The gathering also witnessed rising of Hardik as a youth leader of the agitation.

Calling his fast-unto-death from August 25 as the last fight against the Gujarat government to get rights of Patidars and farmers, Hardik has attempted to get permission from state authorities to hold his protest programme at a public place either in Nikol of Ahmedabad or at Satyagrah Chhavni in Gandhinagar. However, he did not get permission for either of the places. Following this, Hardik has declared to sit on the fast from his residence near Vaishnodevi in Ahmedabad.

By Friday evening, hundreds of Patidars started thronging Hardik’s residence. Hardik has already declared a schedule of his fast till September 6 while also claiming that national leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also join him.

On August 19 last week, Hardik had attempted to sit on a daylong fast in Nikol to protest against denial of permission for observing the fast to him. He was first detained and then arrested by Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch officials then. The police action had witnessed violence in Surat.

