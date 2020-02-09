Ahmedabad: Day after six killed in factory blaze, closure notice to textile firm

The factory official said that Nadan Denim will pay an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased workers and will provide a job to the only family member of each of the deceased workers based on their qualifications. (Representational Image) The factory official said that Nadan Denim will pay an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased workers and will provide a job to the only family member of each of the deceased workers based on their qualifications. (Representational Image)

The state government has issued closure notice to textile firm Nandan Denim Ltd on Sunday after a major fire erupted at its denim factory on the Narol-Pirana road in the city, killing six workers on Saturday evening.

The Director of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), that functions under the labour and employment department of the state government issued the notice after the bodies of about six workers were recovered from the facility by firefighters, stated an official release here on Sunday. “We have issued a closure order to the facility so that more lives are not put at risk. We will review the safety aspects before allowing resumption of the manufacturing operations,” said Vipul Mittra, additional chief secretary, Labour and Employment Department.

The official said that Nadan Denim will pay an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased workers and will provide a job to the only family member of each of the deceased workers based on their qualifications.

