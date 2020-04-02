Day after reporting first positive case, 26 people quarantined in Panchmahal, source of infection unknown

So far, 992 people have been home quarantined in Panchmahal of whom 374 have completed the quarantine period. (Representational Image) So far, 992 people have been home quarantined in Panchmahal of whom 374 have completed the quarantine period. (Representational Image)

A day after a 78-year-old man from Godhra town in Panchmahal district tested positive for COVID-19, 26 people who had come in contact with him have been traced and quarantined on Thursday. The health officials said they are yet to identify the source of infection.

“The source of infection is still unknown. During the initial rounds of screening in the district, he had shown no symptoms for COVID-19. He has possibly developed the symptoms in the last few days. The family has informed us that he was bedridden and did not venture out of the house much, nor did anyone had come to meet him,” said Surendra Jain, Chief District Health Officer (CDHO), Panchmahal.

A containment protocol had already been devised and implemented in the entire locality where he lived.

Of the 26 people traced and home quarantined, eight are close and distant family members, while the rest include two doctors– one ayurvedic and one general physician, around six medical staff and one ambulance driver, who had come in contact with him in the last one month.

“Due to his kidney ailments he had first consulted an Ayurvedic doctor. When the condition deteriorated he consulted a general physician. The second doctor had recommended an ECG and X-ray scanning. But as he complained of severe breathlessness, he was referred to Vadodara for further treatment. All these contact persons have been quarantined,” Jain added. None of these persons have any foreign travel history.

Active surveillance is being undertaken in Rabbani Mohalla of Godhra where he lives. The movement in and out of the locality of around 60 households is now restricted and will be regulated by the district police.

“No person will be allowed to move outside without masks and proper sanitation. People in groups will not be allowed inside until and unless necessary and after proper sanitisation. Five rapid response teams will thoroughly survey and screen members of every household,” said District Collector Amit Arora.

So far, 992 people have been home quarantined in Panchmahal of whom 374 have completed the quarantine period. “Initially around 300 persons with foreign travel history were home quarantined. After March 21, the rest were home quarantined who came from other districts. No one has showed any symptoms yet,” Arora added.

Meanwhile, a special 100-bed facility for COVID-19 patients is being readied at the Godhra Civil hospital.

