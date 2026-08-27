Day after Kutch raid: Chemical precursors for duplicate liquor came from outside Gujarat, say police

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A DAY after a police team reporting directly to Border Range Inspector General (IG) Chirag Koradia busted a ‘duplicate’ liquor racket in a shop in Adipur area of Gandhidham city, Kutch, the police said on Wednesday that it had come from outside Gujarat.
The police seized 10,000 red flasks (of 180 ml) resembling those of a known brand of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), many of them filled with a liquid, more than 600 litres of an unidentified chemical and liquor making apparatus in Adipur, days after a major spurious liquor tragedy in Bhavnagar district where methanol-laced liquor was sold in 750 ml bottles of another famous brand of IMFL.
Subsequently, an FIR was registered at Adipur police station and the investigation handed over to the Local Crime Branch (LCB).
SP Sagar Bagmar said, “It primarily appears that the two arrested accused brought all these chemicals and equipment to Gujarat from out of the state just two days ago and none of the liquid filled in the flasks had been sold to anyone before they were placed under arrest. We are looking for two more suspects.”
Hiteshkumar Khimji Bambhaniya (33), resident of Santacruz in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Radhakishan Dalchand Jat (44) of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, were detained by the IG’s raiding team and then handed over to the Kutch (East) Police. After the FIR was filed based on a complaint by a police personnel on behalf of the State, both men were placed under arrest.
SP Bagmar confirmed that a local court on Wednesday granted the police nine-days remand of the two men.
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