Day after Kutch raid: Chemical precursors for duplicate liquor came from outside Gujarat, say police

After the FIR was filed based on a complaint by a police personnel on behalf of the State, both men were placed under arrest.(Express photo)

A DAY after a police team reporting directly to Border Range Inspector General (IG) Chirag Koradia busted a ‘duplicate’ liquor racket in a shop in Adipur area of Gandhidham city, Kutch, the police said on Wednesday that it had come from outside Gujarat.

The police seized 10,000 red flasks (of 180 ml) resembling those of a known brand of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), many of them filled with a liquid, more than 600 litres of an unidentified chemical and liquor making apparatus in Adipur, days after a major spurious liquor tragedy in Bhavnagar district where methanol-laced liquor was sold in 750 ml bottles of another famous brand of IMFL.