Day after highest one-day spike: 1,495 new Covid cases takes state tally to over 1.97 lakh

After 318 fresh cases were reported in Ahmedabad city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Sunday declared 22 areas as micro-containment zones. (Representational)

A day after the state recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,515 cases since March, Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,495 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,97,693, the state health department said. A total of 1,167 patients were also discharged across the state on the day. So far, 1,79,953 Covid-19 patients have been discharged across the state.

Thirteen more people succumbed to the disease, eight of which were reported from Ahmedabad city alone. The number of fatalities has mounted to 3,884 in the state, the health department data stated.

After 318 fresh cases were reported in Ahmedabad city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Sunday declared 22 areas as micro-containment zones. Six others were removed from the containment zone list too, civic officials said. Twenty-three more cases were reported from the urban areas of Ahmedabad district. Of these, a majority were from the south zone (10) followed by the west (8), north-west (4) and south-west (3) zones. Among the containment zones is Iscon Platinum in north-west zone’s Bopal area with 1,150 residents — the highest population among other zones — and 304 houses. Surat reported 266 fresh cases, including 213 from urban areas and 53 from rural parts, on Sunday. Two deaths were also reported from Surat city. Meanwhile, Vadodara reported 166 fresh cases and Rajkot 145.

