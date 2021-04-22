Day after Gujarat CM’s remarks Check marriage venues for violation, says DGP

A day after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said police officers will face action if the Covid-19 restrictions that allow only 50 guests at weddings, were violated, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia directed the police department to conduct checks at upcoming functions and initiate criminal action against violators.

The government had recently capped the number of guests at marriage venues to 50 and made registration compulsory. Since a large number of weddings are lined up across the state on April 25, 26 and 27, the CM Tuesday said the area police station concerned will be held responsible if any instance of flouting of guidelines was found. “The local police stations have been tasked with ensuring compliance of the Covid-19 protocols. If the wedding is overcrowded, beyond permitted number, action shall be taken against the officer responsible too,” Rupani said.

In the wake of Rupani’s comments, the Gujarat DGP’s office issued a statement Wednesday stating: “In the wake of government announcing a cap of 50 guests at wedding ceremonies, all senior police officials have been asked to ensure the guidelines are followed by the organisers and guests. The police department appeals to the public to keep the ongoing pandemic in consideration and follow the government guidelines. The police have been asked to get the list of weddings from the government portal for registration and conduct checks at the venues to ensure the guidelines are in place. Any instance of violation must be met with police action.”

The state police arrested 5,155 people on Monday and Tuesday for violation of Covid-19 protocols and issued fine on 27,410 persons for mask violation and spitting in public.