Day after announcement | ‘Sidelined’: Four Navsari BJP leaders from Koli community resign from new district party posts

A day after the BJP announced its office-bearers for the Navsari district unit of the party, four leaders belonging to the Koli community “resigned” from the new posts alleging that they were sidelined by the leadership.

The four BJP district leaders are Ashok Patel (new post: District vice-president), Vijay Patel (new post: general secretary of Bakshi Panch), Prakash Patel (new post: general secretary of Kisan Morcha) and Jalalpore Taluka Panchayat member Chetna Patel (new post: district BJP organisational secretary).

All four BJP leaders had left their resignation letters on the table of Navsari district BJP president Bhuralal Shah, in his absence.