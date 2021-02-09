Day after Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School Board makes Covid vaccination ‘mandatory’, one teacher complains of AEFI

Of the over 4200 teachers, the official claimed nearly 700 were yet to be vaccinated. (Representational)

Even as the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) School Board is facing resentment against its circular mandating teachers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, at least one case of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) was reported Tuesday.

A 35-year-old teacher of an Urdu-medium municipal school in Gomtipur had to be rushed to V S Hospital when he reported numbness in his back soon after being administered Covid-19 vaccine at Mangal Pandey Hall in Nikol area.

While the teacher was discharged by the hospital late evening, his colleagues said the man, who had developed post-Covid complications after being infected by the virus in April last year, was “forced” to take the jab Tuesday after the AMC School Board had issued a circular Monday “mandating” all teachers, who had not been vaccinated so far, to be present at Pandit Deendayal Hall in Bodakdev and Mangal Pandey Hall in Nikol as teachers from different zones were divided in these two locations to get the shot “without a miss”.

This, teachers said, was the second such circular within a week, but was for the first time that the AMC School Board had made it compulsory for all its teachers — more than 4,200 — to get vaccinated. More than 2,000 teachers had reported at the two locations at designated time slots Tuesday following the notification, they said.

“The 35-year-old teacher was infected with coronavirus in April last year and had been put on a ventilator for almost 20 days. He had developed some post-Covid complications, so he was apprehensive about taking the vaccine, but the officials of AMC School Board forced and threatened that those denying to get vaccinated would not be required to report to schools Wednesday. Soon after taking the vaccine, the teacher had developed severe muscle pain and numbness from his neck downwards,” his colleague shared, on the condition of anonymity.

Another AMC school board teacher said, “We were threatened to get vaccinated by our school principals or lose jobs after a meeting was held between school board officials at the site.”

L D Desai, the AMC school board administrative officer, however, refuted the charges. “Nobody was forced to get vaccinated. Rather, we ourselves stopped the said teacher to take the vaccine as his body was weak. But he himself insisted that he wanted to get vaccinated. He was merely under observation at the hospital and discharged after two hours,” Desai said.

Desai said there was not mandatory clause and that the AMC School Board had already exempted around 480 teachers, including teachers who were pregnant or had heart or skin conditions, from taking the vaccine on medical grounds. Of the over 4200 teachers, the official claimed nearly 700 were yet to be vaccinated.