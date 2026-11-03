Interpol arrests ex-aide of gangster Iqbal Mirchi in Dubai, hands him over to Gujarat Police

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said they had, on October 31, taken custody of Salim Ismail Dola, a wanted fugitive, after he was apprehended by the INTERPOL in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the basis of a Red Corner Notice (RCN).

Dola, a previous associate of gangster Dawood Ibrahim‘s aide Mohammad Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi, was wanted by the Gujarat Police for the past four years since his name appeared in an investigation into a narcotics brewing factory in Vadodara in 2022.

On December 1, 2022, Gujarat ATS conducted a raid at a manufacturing unit/factory located in Sindhrot village of Vadodara district and unearthed an illegal factory engaged in the manufacturing of mephedrone (MD) drugs. During this operation, 87.728 kg of Mephedrone (MD) drugs, having an estimated international market value of Rs438.64 crore, were seized. A total of 10 accused persons involved in this criminal activity were arrested, and booked under the NDPS Act.

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A statement issued by the ATS on November 3 said, “During the investigation, Police Inspector B H Korot found that the arrested accused, Soumil Pathak, came into contact with Mumbai-based Salim Ismail Dola while in jail. The investigation revealed that he was involved, along with Dola, in the illegal activities of manufacturing and selling narcotic substances such as mephedrone.”

It said, “It was also revealed that the mephedrone manufactured at Sindhrot was delivered to Aiman Musa Sheikh alias Ayan Khan, an associate of Salim Dola, in Mumbai. Since Salim Dola was a wanted accused in the said offence, efforts were initiated to trace and apprehend him.”

Amid the efforts to trace Dola, the ATS said they found that he was allegedly operating an illegal drug trafficking network from abroad. They thus initiated proceedings through INTERPOL and got a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against him, leading to efforts at the international level to trace and apprehend Dola.

Also Read | Mephedrone factory linked to Salim Dola busted in Bhopal

After obtaining Dola’s custody on October 31, the ATS said it conducted an “intensive interrogation in connection with the Sindhrot Drug Factory case”.

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The ATS statement said, “During the investigation, it further came to light that Dola was previously associated with Iqbal Mirchi. According to information received through intelligence inputs, during the 1990s, when Iqbal Mirchi was involved in the international illegal trade of mandrax drugs, Dola used to work for him by transporting drugs.”

ATS officials claimed, “Subsequently, Dola and his associates established an international network for drug trafficking in India and abroad. Through this network, narcotic substances were concealed inside containers carrying legally exported goods and transported to foreign countries. It was also learnt that dummy companies were established in the countries where the drugs were intended to be delivered. Intelligence inputs further indicated that Salim Dola was residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), using an Indian passport. Additionally, the investigation revealed that he was using mobile numbers registered in the UAE and Kenya.”

The investigation is now focusing on Dola’s exact role in the Sindhrot drug factory case, the sources of raw materials used for manufacturing mephedrone, financial transactions, other associates involved in the manufacturing and distribution of drugs, interstate and international connections and the extent of the entire drug trafficking network.

Criminal History of Salim Dola

1998: Arrested at Mumbai International Airport with approximately 40 kilograms of Mandrax.

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2013: Arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police with approximately 79 kilograms of Charas.

2017: His name surfaced in a case registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) involving the smuggling of Gutkha worth approximately Rs. 5.5 crore from Gujarat to Kuwait.

2018: Action was initiated against him by the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell in connection with a Fentanyl drug case involving approximately Rs. 1,000 crore. In this regard, CR No. 69/2018 was registered on 27/12/2018.

2022: A case was registered at Ghatkopar Police Station, Mumbai, vide CR No. 161/2022 under Sections 22(C), 29 and 8(C) of the NDPS Act and Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

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2023: NCB Mumbai registered a case involving approximately 20 kilograms of Mephedrone, vide CR No. 11/2023, under Sections 22(C), 29, 8(C), 27(A), 28, 36(A) and 8(A) of the NDPS Act.

2023: A case was registered at DCB, CID Unit-06, Mumbai, vide CR No. 56/2023 under Sections 20, 22(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

2023: His alleged involvement also surfaced in another case involving the seizure of Mephedrone drugs in Gujarat.

2024: A case was registered at Kasigaon Police Station, Thane, vide CR No. 110/2024 under Sections 20(C), 8(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act, Sections 25 and 3 of the Arms Act, and Section 37(1) of the Bombay Police Act.

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2025: A case was registered at Antop Hill Police Station vide CR No. 97/2025 under Sections 22(C), 8(C), 25, 25(A), 28 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

2025: A case was registered at DRI, Bhopal, vide CR No. 33/2025 under Sections 22(C), 29, 27(A), 28 and 8 of the NDPS Act.

2025: A case was registered at DCB, CID Unit-03, Mumbai, vide CR No. 54/2025 under Sections 111, 115(2), 127 and 140 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(i) and 3(2) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

2025: A case was registered at RCF Police Station, Vasai, vide CR No. 159/2025 under Sections 22(C), 8(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

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2026: A case was registered at Tulinj Police Station, Vasai, vide CR No. 479/2024 under Sections 21(C), 22(C), 25, 25(A), 30, 9(A), 8(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

2025–26: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an investigation into financial transactions, properties and alleged money laundering activities associated with his suspected drug trafficking network.