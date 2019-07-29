Dave commission probing 2017 naliya gang rape case: Women’s panel resisted deposition of its chief

The Gujarat State Commission for Women (GSCW) resisted the appearance of its Chairperson, Leelaben Ankoliya, as a witness before Justice (retired) A L Dave Commission that probed the controversial 2017 Naliya gang rape case of a woman from Kutch. Eventually, Ankoliya deposed before the Dave Commission after the latter rejected a plea from GSCW to reconsider a summon issued to its chairperson in 2018.

Advertising

This came out in the report of Justice Dave Commission, which was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly Friday. In its report, the Commission concludes that it did not get any material to prove that the alleged incidents of gang rape took place, while giving a clean chit to the Gujarat state authorities in committing any lapse dealing with the episode. The Dave Commission’s conclusion is mainly based on the woman’s absence as a witness before the Commission and the fact that she turned hostile before a trial court in the case.

About Ankoliya, the Dave Commission recorded, “Ms Leelaben Ankoliya, Chairperson of State Commission for Women, was summoned as a witness by this Commission. In that context, a communication was received from the Member Secretary of the Women’s Commission stating that the Chairperson enjoys the status of a state minister and is a constitutional functionary. As per Section 14(b) of Gujarat State Commission for Women Act, 2002, the Women’s Commission is required to tender its report to the state government and therefore, the Women’s Commission is required to send its report to the state government only.”

“The letter also referred to the provisions of the said Act providing protection of action taken in good faith by the Chairperson or any member or any officer or other employee of the Commission or any person acting under the direction either of the state government or of the Commission,” it added.

Advertising

Citing the letter of GSCW secretary, the Dave Commission further recorded, “The letter states further that the Women’s Commission has not made any inquiry into the Naliya episode but only the spot visit was made and a meeting was held with the victim and her family members in respect of which a report is made to the state government.” The letter also requested the Dave Commission to reconsider the summoning of GSCW Chairperson, Ankoliya.

The request was opposed by advocate Rahul Sharma, who was appearing on behalf of a Forum of Concerned Citizens for Naliya Incident (FCCNI) before the Dave Commission. Sharma argued that “…the Chairperson or members of the Women Commission do not enjoy any privilege by way of exemption from appearing before the Commission of Inquiry”.

The Dave Commission then rejected the request and ordered Ankoliya to appear before it on September 19, 2018. And accordingly, Ankoliya appeared before the Dave Commission.

In her deposition, Ankoliya told the Dave Commission that she went to Kutch on February 10 and 11, 2017, in connection with the case. Ankoliya also stated that she met the woman and her parents in these days while adding that her meeting with the woman lasted for about 10 minutes.