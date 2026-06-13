Daughter pays tribute to ex-CM Rupani, other victims: ‘Not a day has gone by when people did not remember him’

RADHIKA MISHRA, daughter of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani who was killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last year, on Friday paid tributes to her father and 259 others who lost their lives. Not a single day has passed in the last year when people did not remember him (Vijay Rupani), Radhika said.

Radhika, who lives in London, was in Ahmedabad to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the crash. She visited the crash site and also participated in an event organised at BJ Medical College to commemorate the day.

Radhika told mediapersons, “One year has passed, but not a day has gone by when people did not remember him…That is what he earned.”

She said, “Today, on behalf of my family, I pay my tributes to all the deceased. We are proud that people are remembering my father in their hearts. It was my father’s dream that Gujarat ascends and I request that it gets fulfilled.”