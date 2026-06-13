Daughter pays tribute to ex-CM Rupani, other victims: ‘Not a day has gone by when people did not remember him’

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RADHIKA MISHRA, daughter of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani who was killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last year, on Friday paid tributes to her father and 259 others who lost their lives. Not a single day has passed in the last year when people did not remember him (Vijay Rupani), Radhika said.
Radhika, who lives in London, was in Ahmedabad to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the crash. She visited the crash site and also participated in an event organised at BJ Medical College to commemorate the day.
Radhika told mediapersons, “One year has passed, but not a day has gone by when people did not remember him…That is what he earned.”
She said, “Today, on behalf of my family, I pay my tributes to all the deceased. We are proud that people are remembering my father in their hearts. It was my father’s dream that Gujarat ascends and I request that it gets fulfilled.”
Earlier, Radhika wrote to Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran, objecting to the airline asking victims’ kin to forgo their right to sue the airline and other stakeholders if they wished to take the final compensation offer.
Asked about the letter, she said, “It was a personal letter. And it was a communication between the family and Air India and I will not comment on that.”
Earlier, while speaking to mediapersons in Rajkot on the email communication between his sister and Air India, Vijay Rupani’s son Rushabh said, “…for the past one year, Air India has been communicating regularly with families… This email communication from my sister to Air India was supposed to be a private email communication. It was regarding the legal claim waiver. And we are still firm on that. But I have heard through social media that Air India has issued a clarification on that. Again, I want to say that this should be discussed privately between families and the company, the parties concerned. There is no point discussing these issues publicly, in the public domain.”
In the memory of Vijay Rupani, the Rupanis have established a voluntary organisation – Vijay Rupani Foundation – to carry out a range of community service activities. Under the aegis of the foundation, a kidney awareness seminar and a free medical camp has been organised in Rajkot on June 13 and 14.
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