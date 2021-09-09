Date to avail of benefits under MBSY scheme was fixed at Aug 31: Gujarat govt

As Covid-19 cases have declined, the Gujarat government had kept June 30, 2021 as the cut-off date for availing of benefits under Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana (MBSY) and August 31 as the last date for submission of application, said an official release from the state government Thursday.

As per the release, so far, around 5,000 children who have lost one or both their parents during the pandemic have been provided monetary benefits under the scheme. They include around 1,000 who lost both their parents and 4,000 who lost either of their parents.

Around 8,000 more eligible children will get the benefit through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on September 17 on the occasion of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release added.

Children who have lost both their parents during the pandemic are getting Rs 4,000 per month till the age of 18, while those who lost one of their parents are eligible to get Rs 2,000 per month from the state government under the scheme.

Quoting Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Ishvar Parmar, the release said, “With gradual reduction in cases of corona since June 15 and because of negligible cases of corona by June 30, the state government had kept June 30, 2021 as the cut off date for getting benefits under MBSY. And to take benefits under the scheme, arrangements were made to submit application forms by August 31.”

“Among applications received, around 8,000 eligible children whose parent(s) died owing to Corona or due to some serious illness during Corona will be paid the financial assistance through DBT by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot on September 17, birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And the monthly assistance will be paid regularly till the child attains the age of 18,” Parmar stated in the release.