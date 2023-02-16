scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Dangs: Anonymous complaint names Swaraj Ashram School trustee’s son of ‘child abuse’

Dangs Deputy Superintendent of police SG Patil said Amit "is a mentally disturbed person, according to statements given by his father Vanraj Naik".

Dangs district police has launched a probe after receiving an anonymous complaint application of alleged child abuse against the son of Swaraj Ashram School trustee in Saputara.

District police chief Ravirajsinh Jadeja received the complaint against Amit Naik (35), son of Vanraj Naik—a trustee at the residential school. The application stated that Amit stays with his father in the school campus and has been illegally entering classrooms posing as a teacher and harassing them, including beating and touching the students inappropriately. Amit meets the students and beats them even after school hours, the complaint states.
The investigation has been handed over to woman police sub-inspector Lyuvika Chaudhary.

“The students and others are afraid of Amit Naik. Hence, they are reluctant to speak. We suspect something is wrong and there is some base in the application. We are using all our tactics to dig out information. Other trustees of the Ashram school reside in Navsari,” Chaudhary told The Indian Express.
The co-ed residential school offers classes in Gujarati medium and has students mostly from the Gujarati medium.

Dangs Deputy Superintendent of police SG Patil said Amit “is a mentally disturbed person, according to statements given by his father Vanraj Naik”. “His psychiatric treatment is going on. Due to his unusual behaviour, his wife had also left him. He is unemployed… Everybody in the Swaraj Ashram School is scared of him,” Patil said.

Amit had filed his nomination during the 2022 assembly elections, he added. He had deposited Rs 5,000 in coins to contest the election. However, his form was rejected as the seat is reserved for the Schedule Tribe.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 23:22 IST
