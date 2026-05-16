In Dang village, Rs 25,000 fine if found drunk: Panchayat resolution to help residents kick alcohol habit

Gujarat’s only total tribal-district, Dang, saw an entire village support a resolution to ban consumption and sale of any kind of liquor that also imposes heavy penalties, going as far as “ostracization” of involved families.

The gram panchayat of Garudiya village with a population of nearly 1,500 passed a resolution on Thursday banning the “sale of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) or country-brewed liquor,” which is already banned under the state’s strict prohibition law.

Garudiya is a village of Subir taluka and shares its border with Nandurbar district in Maharashtra, a wet state.

On Thursday, sarpanch K M Kamri convened a gram panchayat meeting and proposed banning the sale and consumption of liquor in the village. The proposal was approved by all panchayat members. A copy of the resolution was submitted to the Subir police station. After the resolution passed, the village sarpanch convened a meeting of villagers and announced the details in it. The sarpanch has formed a five-member ‘Dekh Rekh (supervision) committee’ to monitor liquor-related activities in the village.