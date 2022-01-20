‘Dancing policemen’ face the music, suspended in Gujarat

Three personnel of Kutch-Gandhidham police have been suspended on Wednesday after a video emerged on social media of them dancing inside a vehicle while travelling.

According to police, a video emerged on social media on Tuesday in which four police personnel seen in uniform were dancing to the songs played on the stereo of a vehicle they were travelling in. The policemen were not seen wearing any safety belt or masks in the video.

In a statement issued from the office of Mayur Paatil, superintendent of police, Kutch-Gandhidham, the three personnel — Jagdish Solanki, Haresh Chaudhary and Raja Hiragar — attached to Gandhidham A division police station have been suspended with immediate effect.

“A viral video was brought to notice by media and several social media channels in which police personnel can be seen dancing on songs, while wearing police uniform, inside a four-wheeler… Such acts of breaking traffic laws while driving doesn’t suit a disciplined department… and brings bad name to the police,” the statement said.

“Of the four policemen seen in the video, three attached with Gandhidham A division police station have been suspended with immediate effect while a letter has been written to superintendent of police Banaskantha recommending disciplinary action against the fourth personnel who is attached with Banaskantha police,” the statement added.