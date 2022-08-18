scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Dams near maximum capacity as heavy rain continues in Gujarat

On Wednesday, Narmada River in Bharuch crossed the 25-foot-mark, prompting the district administration to issue a white alert and evacuate about 50 families from low-lying areas.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad, Vadodara |
August 18, 2022 1:04:51 am
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPeople take cover during rain in Limdi, Dahod, on Wednesday. Nirmal Harindran

The Sardar Sarovar Dam, which recorded an overnight level of 134.96 metres—3.7 metres short of its Full Reservoir Level (FRL), released 5.44 lakh cusecs of water downstream Narmada river Wednesday. While officials of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) in Narmada district are monitoring the inflow from Indirasagar and Omkareshwar Dams in Madhya Pradesh, the “blind spot” of 20,000 square kilometres of the catchment area can turn into a tricky proposition for the dam that is rising towards FRL at a fast pace.

On Wednesday, Narmada River in Bharuch crossed the 25-foot-mark, prompting the district administration to issue a white alert and evacuate about 50 families from low-lying areas. The district administration of Chhota Udepur district has also put several villages in Chhota Udepur taluka on high alert after the Rami dam in Khandibara village in Kawant taluka continued to overflow Wednesday at its mark of 196.5 metres due to heavy rainfall in the region. Villages of Zalavant, Devat, Chiliyavant, Deri, Vijli, Vata and Khandibara have been put on alert for floods.

SSNNL increased the release from the dam into the river to 5 lakh cusecs from the 23 radial gates open at around 3.25 metres as well as the River Bed Power House (RBPH) that is releasing about 45,000 cusecs Wednesday. Additionally, the dam is also releasing about 20,000 cusecs of water into the main canal after the generation of power at the Canal Head Power House. For ‘flood absorption’ in the basin of Sardar Sarovar, SSNNL has cut back on the level of the dam to 134.4 metres Wednesday afternoon.

SSNNL Chief Engineer RG Kanungo told this newspaper that balancing the level until the dam reaches FRL is imperative for flood management. “For about a week now, we have been cutting back on the level by increasing the release from the dam to ensure flood management. If we allow the dam to rise up to FRL, the imminent inflow into the dam will have to be released at once, causing floods mainly in Bharuch city and villages on the riverbanks in Narmada and Vadodara,” Kanungo said.

He added that in the 275-kilometres distance between Omkareshwar Dam in Madhya Pradesh and Sardar Sarovar in Gujarat lies an open catchment area of 20,000 square kilometres that comprises Barwai, Alirajpur, Molgi and nine other rain gauge stations. Even as Omkareshwar Dam is releasing more than 7 lakh cusecs of water to Sardar Sarovar Wednesday, the SSNNL officials have to also take into account the rainfall in the catchment area to calculate the release from Sardar Sarovar for flood management in Narmada, Vadodara and Bharuch districts. Sardar Sarovar has 30 radial gates of 17 metres height from the crest level installed, which can release upto one lakh cusecs water per gate at a time.

Kanungo said, “We can open the gates upto a maximum of 10 metres in height. At any given point, the total release from the 30 radial gates can be 30 lakh cusecs, if the situation arises. So far, we have released about 12-13 lakh cusecs of water at one time in recent years… The main problem of flood arises in Bharuch where there has been much encroachment into the river over the years.”

In Ahmedabad, Dharoi dam recorded a level of 188.2 metres with 82.85 per cent storage. The dam had released 1,000 cusecs of water downstream into the Sabarmati Wednesday from two gates open at a height of two feet.

