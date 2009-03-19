Somji Damor,seven-time Congress MP from Dahod constituency,has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters in the presence of state BJP leaders.

Damor who has lost only one parliamentary election in his long career  in 1999  said he was convinced that Narendra Modi-led BJP Government has done the maximum work for the welfare of tribal population.

In a press release issued here by party spokesman I K Jadeja,Damor said his concern for tribal peoples welfare was the reason he and his supporters had bid good bye to the Congress.

BJP State President Purshottam Rupala while welcoming Damor and his supporters said this would further strengthen the mass base of the party in the area.

Those joining the BJP along with Damor include State Youth Congress Secretary and Somjis son Vanraj Damor,former MLAs Dr Mansinh Bhamat,Virsinh Mohania,Tersinh Damor,Bijalbhai Gamar,former Dahod Nagarpalika President Nalinkant Moria and several others.

The move is likely to create more difficulties for the Congress in this tribal area in view of Damors influence on local voters. The area has always been the BJPs soft underbelly during election times.

After quitting the Congress in 2004 on being denied Lok Sabha ticket,Damor was with the Nationalist Congress Party for some time and then re-joined the Congress in 2006.

Damor is also known for two more things: DamoRUM,a kind of liquor he once got manufactured across the border in MP,and DamoRani,his special jeep.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App