Dammam-Delhi Air India Express flight lands in Ahmedabad after bomb scare

An Air India Express flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Delhi made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad on Monday (August 31) evening after a piece of tissue with the word “bomb” written on it was discovered in a lavatory of the aircraft, police said.

All passengers were taken off the plane and were being questioned, police said. No case had been registered until the time of filing this report.

“A tissue paper was found from the lavatory with “bomb” written on it. The flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal said.

Story continues below this ad

There were 32 passengers on board, Bansal said. “All of them have been deboarded and their questioning is being done. Security agencies are also checking the plane. Once the checking is over, an offence will be registered,” the officer said.