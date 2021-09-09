Daman police arrests school owner for ‘abetting’ employee’s suicide

Daman police on September 7 arrested Umesh Patel, who runs a school named of Swami Vivekanand Hindi Vidhyalay in Nani Daman, for allegedly abetting the suicide of one of his employees.

According to police, Prashant Shahis (32), a resident of Dalwada village in Nani Daman working as a clerk at the school run by Patel, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his flat at Divashri in Daman, on September 5.

Kishan Shahis, father of Prashant, lodged a complaint against Umesh Patel and alleged that his son was harassed by Patel over different reasons and this has driven him to take such an extreme step.

Prashant’s father further alleged due to the harassment, his son had stopped going to works at the school. Nani Daman police registered an offence under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) against Patel and arrested him Umesh Patel, who was a close aide of late Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from Daman and Diu.

According to police, Patel had an argument with Prashant at his office over a monetary dispute and used to threaten him over phone, as a result of which Prashant stopped going to his job in the school. Nani Daman police inspector Sohel Jiwani said, “We have arrested Umesh Patel under IPC section 306 and have started a probe. We are trying to dig up information about what was his issue with Prashant. At present it is difficult to say anything as the matter is under investigation.”