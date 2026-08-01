Independent Daman MP Umesh Patel convicted in 2012 case

Umesh Patel won the Daman seat defeating the three-term BJP MP Lalu Patel in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections as an independent candidate. (Photo: X/@umeshbpatel78)

Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Daman convicted independent MP of the Union Territory Umesh Patel, 48, and former acting president of Daman District Panchayat Suresh alias Sukha Patel in a 14-year-old case of obstructing a public servant from doing their duty.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate PP Bharsakhade-Wagh sentenced the MP and the former panchayat president to two years simple imprisonment and gave them a month’s time to appeal in a higher court.

Umesh Patel won the Daman seat defeating the three-term BJP MP Lalu Patel in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections as an independent candidate.

The case goes back to March 12, 2012 when interviews were on for the post of assistant sub inspector for the excise department, at the Sports Club football ground in Daman. The two were accused of entering the room where a candidate’s interview was in progress and made allegations.