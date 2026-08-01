Independent Daman MP Umesh Patel convicted in 2012 case

Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Daman convicted independent MP of the Union Territory Umesh Patel, 48, and former acting president of Daman District Panchayat Suresh alias Sukha Patel in a 14-year-old case of obstructing a public servant from doing their duty.
The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate PP Bharsakhade-Wagh sentenced the MP and the former panchayat president to two years simple imprisonment and gave them a month’s time to appeal in a higher court.
Umesh Patel won the Daman seat defeating the three-term BJP MP Lalu Patel in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections as an independent candidate.
The case goes back to March 12, 2012 when interviews were on for the post of assistant sub inspector for the excise department, at the Sports Club football ground in Daman. The two were accused of entering the room where a candidate’s interview was in progress and made allegations.
Jagmahendra Singh, then Assistant Superintendent of police posted at Daman police headquarters lodged complaint against Umesh Patel who was then president of the NGO Youth Action force and Suresh alias Sukha Patel accusing them of threatening the police personnel present at the main entry gate and forcibly entering the football ground.
” They entered the room where the candidates’ interview was in progress and made false accusations against the committee interviewing them”, the FIR had said. The Duo had demanded to know why a particular candidate who had come for the interview was declared failed.
They were also accused of using abusive language against the committee members and were taken away by the police.
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Acting on Singh’s complaint , Moti Daman police had booked Umesh Patel and Sukha Patel under IPC sections 452 (trespass ), 353 (use criminal force against public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant on duty), 504 (Intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace). They were arrested and later released on bail.
The Moti Daman police carried out a probe into the complaint and collected evidence against the accused and also took down statements of eyewitnesses and the person who was assaulted by the accused.
During the trial Assistant Public Prosecutor Shriram Deshpandey pressed charges against both accused, which were defended by their lawyer Samir Modasiya. On Saturday CJM Bharsakhade-Wagh pronounced the verdict.
The order says, “Suresh alias Sukha Patel and Umesh Patel are convicted for the offence punishable under sections 186 and 353 of IPC, vide section 248 (2) of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Duo are sentenced to suffer simple imprisonment for two years and to pay a fine of Rs. 5000 each, and in default, they shall suffer simple imprisonment for three months.”
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The duo were later released on a bond of Rs. 15000 each by the court, to exercise their right to challenge the order in the higher court.
Talking to the Indian Express independent MP of Daman Umesh Patel said “I had accompanied acting Daman District Panchayat president Suresh alias Sukha Patel, as he told me that there was injustice done to one of the candidates in the interview exams. I only accompanied Sukha patel, and the matter was not related to me. We will challenge the order in higher courts in coming days, as many of our points were not taken into consideration by the CJM court.”
Assistant Public Prosecutor Deshpandey said, “We are very satisfied with the Court’s order.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
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