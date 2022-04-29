Daman man with fake Portugal passport detained: Cops

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained a resident of Union Territory of Diu and Daman for allegedly being in possession of a forged passport of Portugal, while he was on his way to catch a flight out of India.

According to ATS officials, Ganesh Tandel (61) was intercepted by a team on April 25 morning while he was on his way to Mumbai airport from Daman by road to catch a flight to London and then to Portugal.

“We received an input that an accused named Ganesh from Daman had made a fake passport of Portugal under the name of one person named Lallu Deriya, a deceased Daman resident. We intercepted his vehicle in Gujarat and seized three more passports in his car,” said a senior ATS official.

The accused has been booked under IPC 465, 467 and 471 for forgery, 120b for criminal conspiracy and sections of the Passport Act. “Ganesh told us that he had contacted an agent named Sajid in Daman who got him the forged passport. Three more persons had gotten their passports made from Sajid. A total of five peopel have been booked in an FIR by ATS,” said the official. ENS