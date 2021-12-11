Daman: 2 factories shut down for preventing health officials from vaccinating labourers

District administration Saturday shut down two industrial units at Dabhel in Daman (Union territory) after their owners prevented health officials from vaccinating labourers who were due for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The district administration of Daman had earlier alerted the industries association to get their employees vaccinated. Daman has the presence of a large number of industries. However, owing to poor response from the industries, the health department was at the doors of industries to vaccinate those whose second doses were due.

During a similar drive Saturday, over 40 teams, comprising 300 district health officials, were at the industries in Dabhel. Two factories (names withheld), however, resisted the attempts by the health officials.

Following complaints from the health department, a team from the district administration reached both the factories and closed them. The officials also told the factory would only start after all their employees are vaccinated.

“Our teams reached the two companies with the data of the labourers who are due for the second dose. However, the owners or in-charge staff told our officials to leave the factory premises and not return. Such irresponsible behaviour from the industries will not be entertained and hence, we have taken strict actions. The factory owners have been intimated to get all the employees vaccinated for the second dose; only then will the factories be allowed to open,” said Dr VK Das, Director of Health Services in

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Interestingly, Daman and Diu had achieved the 100 per cent target of inoculating its 1.71 lakh eligible population in Daman with the first dose of covid vaccine. Until June end, 35,526 people were vaccinated with the first dose in Diu. However, the district health officials were forced to start the ‘Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan’ due to poor response from the people for the second dose.

“We have started an awareness campaign to vaccinate the labour workforce who are due for their second dose because the labourers do not get a holiday to reach the vaccination centres. So, we are going to their workplace and getting them vaccinated,” Das added.