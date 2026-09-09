‘Drunk’ man abuses tow staff in Daman, gets tied up and hauled away

The tow truck personnel allegedly tied up the man with rope and hoisted him onto their truck along with the vehicles that they had impounded. (Special Arrangement)

In a hypothetical scenario in which you see your vehicle being towed away when you are drunk, you would be advised to not begin an altercation with those manning the tow truck.

For the men may just decide to take you away as well – like they did in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Tuesday (September 8) afternoon.

Jignesh Chhotubhai Mitha allegedly could not control himself when he saw his moped, which was parked in a ‘no parking’ zone in the Ringerwada area on the main road in Kachigam in Daman district, being seized by personnel in a tow truck hired by the traffic police.