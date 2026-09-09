‘Drunk’ man abuses tow staff in Daman, gets tied up and hauled away

Jignesh Chhotubhai Mitha allegedly could not control himself when he saw his moped, which was parked in a ‘no parking’ zone in the Ringerwada area on the main road in Kachigam in Daman district, being seized by personnel in a tow truck hired by the traffic police.
He started hurling abuses at the men, police said – and the men apparently decided they would not take it lying down. It did not seem to have helped that Mitha was allegedly in a “drunken state”.
So they allegedly tied up the man with rope and hoisted him onto their truck along with the vehicles that they had impounded, and carted him away to a police station.
“Seeing the man out of control and bullying, the staffers tied his hands and legs with ropes, lifted him and put him on the carrier. The vehicle reached Kachigam police station. We have registered an offence under the Prohibition Act against the youth and, after his arrest, carried out a medical examination. He was later released on Tuesday night,” an officer said.
Unlike in Gujarat, the consumption of liquor is not banned in Daman. However, consuming liquor in public places such as beaches, streets, and parks is not allowed under orders of the local administration.
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Videos circulating on social media purportedly show some men tying another man’s feet with rope and lifting him onto a vehicle. Umeshbhai Patel, the Independent Lok Sabha MP from Daman and Diu shared one such video with Daman superintendent of police Ketan Bansal and demanded action against the firm contracted by the traffic police for the “inhuman act” of hauling a youth to the police station with his hands and legs tied.
Police are also looking into the role of the agency, and whether any excesses were committed.
SP Bansal said, “The contract for towing away vehicles parked in ‘No Parking’ areas was given to an agency. On the basis of the viral video, we have set up an inquiry into the incident. We will take stern action on the basis of the inquiry report.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More