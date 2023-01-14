Daman BJP leader, brother held for extorting scrap dealer

BJP leader and Daman district panchayat president Navin Patel and his brother Ashok Patel were arrested Friday for allegedly extorting money from a scrap dealer.

Following the arrest, district panchayat authorities have initiated the process to remove Navin Patel from the president’s post. According to a complaint filed by the scrap dealer, a resident of the Union Territory of Daman, four months ago, Patel had asked him to pay Rs 20,000 every month to run the scrap business.

The complainant paid the money for three months and failed to pay the amount last month after which he started receiving threats from the BJP leader and his brother, he alleged.

Following this, the scrap dealer contacted Kadaiya police station in Daman and lodged a complaint against the duo on Thursday.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Navin Patel (44) and Ashok Patel (41), both residents of Dalwada area in Daman, under IPC sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).