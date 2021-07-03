Daman and Diu achieves 100% vaccination target with first dose

In Daman, a total of 1,71,864 people have been vaccinated against the target of 1,63,907, while in iu, 35,526 people have been vaccinated against the target of 35,433. (File)

The Union territory (UT) of Daman and Diu has administered first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to 100 per cent of its eligible population, while the authorities of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) UT, where 64 per cent has got the first dose, targets to vaccinate all by July 15.

Vaccination drive started in both the UTs on January 16 and no new case of Covid-19 was reported in Daman & Diu since July 1 till date.

As per the health department sources, Daman recorded 3,478 Covid cases till date with one death, while 3,460 have recovered. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 3.04 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 99.48 per cent.

In Diu, 1,214 cases were reported so far, of which 1,212 have recovered. No death was reported due to Covid in Daman. The positivity rate has dropped to 1.35 per cent, while recovery rate is 99.84 per cent. As of Saturday, one patient was admitted to the hospital, while 28 people were under home quarantine.

Four positive cases were reported in DNH on Saturday, taking the total number of Covid cases so far to 5,845, of which 5,819 have been discharged. A total of three deaths due to Covid were recorded so far. The TPR in the UT is 2.29 per cent while the recovery rate is 99.56 percent. Eight patients are admitted to hospital at present, while 102 are in home quarantine.

Health director of DNH and Daman & Diu, Dr VK Das, said, “The administration has planned vaccination drives in villages, municipal wards, societies and hamlets to ensure vaccination for all. There are 72 vaccination sites in DNH, seven in Daman and four in Diu. The administration has also announced an award of Rs 5,00,000 to the village that achieves 100% vaccination for the population of above 18 years.”

In Daman, a total of 1,71,864 people have been vaccinated against the target of 1,63,907, while in iu, 35,526 people have been vaccinated against the target of 35,433. In DNH, 1,99,957 people were vaccinated against the target of 3,02,629.

Administrator of Daman & Diu and DNH, Praful Patel, said, “It is a teamwork by the officials of the health department and other departments. We had fixed a target of 100 per cent vaccination by June 30 and we have achieved it with the first dose… We will follow up strictly on second doses as well. We have opened call centres in DNH and Daman & Diu where every day over 5,000 calls are made to people intimating them about the second dose.”

Adding that the teams were carrying out awareness drives in the tribal area of DNH, Patel said, “In DNH, we also have a large number of migrant workers in various industries. We have done camps in factories to get people vaccinated. Now the elderly will be motivated to get vaccine as we started vaccinating those above of 18 years of age. We have fixed July 15 as target to administer the first dose to all.”