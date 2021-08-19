Dalsaniya appointed general secretary of BJP’s Bihar unit

Former general secretary (organisation) of BJP Gujarat unit, Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, was appointed party general secretary (organisation) of Bihar state unit by BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday, said a party communication. The appointment will be implemented with immediate effect, it added.

Dalsaniya, a native of Jamnagar, has spent around 20 years in Gujarat unit of the party.

The latest assignment for Dalsaniya is a challenging one, said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity, adding, “In Gujarat, Dalsaniya was handling the unit which is already in power, while in Bihar, he has to strengthen the party, which is sharing power with Nitish Kumar. He will have to strengthen the party to form the government on its own.”

In a press statement, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil congratulated Dalsaniya for the appointment and added that he will continue to guide Bihar unit of the BJP like he guided the Gujarat unit.