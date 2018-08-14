Dalits to hold march on August 16, ask government about ‘unfulfilled’ promises

Gujarat Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar had immolated himself on February 15. (File Photo) Gujarat Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar had immolated himself on February 15. (File Photo)

Alleging that almost all the promises made by the state government after the death of Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar in February this year have remained unfulfilled, Dalits from across the state have decided to take out a march in Gandhinagar on August 16, the day the incident will complete six months. The march has been organised to ask the state government the status of its “unfulfilled” promises.

Subodh Parmar, a Dalit activist, said, “We have organised this march to ask the government about the promises they made in writing. And this will be a programme of all the Dalits of Gujarat and not of any organisation or banner. Many leaders of the community like Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani will take part.”

Seeking land entitlement for two Dalit families of Dudkha village in Patan district, Bhanu Vankar — a native of Unjha of Mehsana — had immolated himself at the complex of Patan collectorate on February 15. Following this, Dalits had agitated at many places in the state and Vankar’s family had refused to take his body until a written compromise was struck in presence of six senior government authorities.

Some of the demands that were agreed upon by the state authorities included allotment of land to the Dalit families of Dudkha for whom Vankar was fighting, formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe into Vankar’s death, taking action against police officials who were present at Patan when Vankar immolated himself and transfer of Vankar’s son, who is a state government employee, from Sidhpur to Unjha.

Parmar said, “Except for the demand of transfer of Bhanubhai’s son, no other demand has been fulfilled in spirit. And therefore, Dalits from various parts of Gujarat will gather in Gandhinagar, on August 16, and take out the a march while seeking an answer from the state government on its unfulfilled promises.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App