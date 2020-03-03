Gujarat: Dalits seek release of people held for CAA protests

Protests against CAA at Shah e Alam area in Ahmedabad in December 2019. (File) Protests against CAA at Shah e Alam area in Ahmedabad in December 2019. (File)

Months after violent protests erupted in Chhapi area of Banaskantha against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in which 51 people were arrested, mostly from Muslim community, the Dalit community of Banaskantha demanded relief for the accused, stating that many from respectable families have been languishing in jail for the past two months.

Dalit community leaders have approached the Banaskantha administration and police, demanding faster probe and filing of chargesheet in the case so that the 51 people locked up in Palanpur sub-jail can seek bail. They claimed that among the arrested accused, many are respectable businessmen and veteran farmers, who never had a criminal record and their livelihood was getting affected. In this regard, dozens of Dalit community leaders from 8 talukas of Banaskantha met the district collector and superintendent of police and submitted a memorandum.

“Many among those who have been arrested are senior citizens, businessmen, hoteliers and farmers. There might be some anti-social people who may have resorted to violence but those who have been arrested have no criminal record and they belong to respectable families. They were arrested for December 19 protests, and the police have not been able to file a charge sheet even though two months have passed. We want the police to complete their investigation so that those who are innocent can at least apply for bail,” said Dalpat Bhatia, president, Banaskantha Dalit Adhikar Manch.

“The Dalit community in Gujarat has always stood in support of any mariginalised group and we keep working for the welfare of all. Many in the Chhapi violence case are locked up in jail on wrong charges and they must get a fair chance for bail,” said Nanjibhai Hadiyal, another Dalit leader from Palanpur in Banaskantha.

The case dates back to December 19 last year when hundreds of people had assembled at a public ground in Chhapi to protest against CAA and NRC, without police permission. The protest had then turned violent and videos had surfaced in which the crowd could be seen attacking a police vehicle.

Taking cognisance, police initially booked 22 people and later 51, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to conspiracy (120 B), attempt to culpable homicide (308), endangering life (336), 390 (loot), unlawful assembly (143, 149), rioting (147, 153), assault and obstruction to public servants (152, 353) and criminal intimidation (506(2)). The accused have also been charged under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

From December 20 to 26 last year, 49 people were arrested in this matter and later on February 10 this year, two more were held, taking the count to 51. The accused were first sent to 10-day police custody and later sent to Palanpur sub-jail. Dalit activists also alleged that the police have framed many persons for merely witnessing the protests on December 19.

“Police have applied stringent and arbitrary sections against those who have had absolutely no criminal record in the past. For example, on December 19, the protesters had blocked a private bus and tried to snatch the keys from the driver as a way of chakka jam. However, the police have also applied section of loot in the FIR even though nothing happened to the bus. There was no intention of protestors to cause violence and among the accused there are many who are old and sick,” said Satish Rajpal, another Dalit leader from Banaskantha.

The Jamat-e-Ulema Hind faction of Banaskantha has now decided to approach the state Home Minister to seek relief for those locked in jail.

“Among those who are locked, many are hoteliers, restaurant owners, workers in garage, factories and mill. The livelihood of these people are at risk if they are not allowed to work on a daily basis. The police have relied on video footage to make the arrests, however, they have picked up anyone who was seen in that area on December 19. Many had only assembled to witness the protests and did not indulge in anyviolence. The protestors were neither given permission to protest nor the government approached them for a dialogue.

I am happy that our Dalit brothers have come forward to help us and we will soon approach the state home minister, Pradipsinh Jadeja, in this case,” said Atiqur Rahaman, secretary, Jamat-e-Ulema Hind Banaskantha.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tarun Duggal, Superintendent of Police Banaskantha said, “Police are investigating this case as per procedure and we have not filed the charge sheet yet. We received the memorandum from the Dalit community leaders.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.