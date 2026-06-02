Dalits’ protest over ‘caste slur’ by cop turns violent, 75 booked

The Vadodara city police on Monday booked 75 persons in connection with the alleged obstruction of police personnel on duty, rioting and damage to property, after a protest on Sunday by members of the Dalit community over alleged casteist remarks by a policeman turned violent, leading to clashes with police personnel.
The protest erupted outside the Police Bhavan on Jail Road over allegations that a constable attached to Bapod Police Station allegedly used casteist slurs against a Dalit youth. A large number of people from the Dalit community gathered under the banner of a “Jan Swabhiman Rally”, triggering traffic disruptions and tense scenes across Vadodara on May 31, prompting the police to set up a road blockade.
According to a complaint registered at the Raopura Police Station by Assistant Head Constable Manish Mahendrabhai, the rally was allegedly organised without prior permission by one Dilip Vankar. Police also alleged that social media posts were circulated to mobilise people for the protest, including appeals made through a social media account purportedly belonging to one Bharat alias Baba Mahijibhai Rohit.
The complaint states that over 150 protesters assembled near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Circle in Akota before marching through Alkapuri, Kalaghoda Circle and Baroda Automobile Road towards the Police Bhavan. Protesters were reportedly carrying sticks, banners and raising slogans during the rally. As per the complaint, at the protest site, some speakers allegedly made “provocative” speeches, following which demonstrators sat on Jail Road and blocked traffic from both sides, causing major inconvenience to commuters.
When senior police officers attempted to intervene and persuade the protesting community leaders to bring the situation under control, they allegedly instigated the crowd to become aggressive after their demands were not accepted, the complaint claims. The protesters later moved towards the BSNL crossroads area, where roads were again blocked.
Police claimed that despite repeated warnings to disperse, protesters refused to leave and engaged in arguments and scuffles with police personnel. Some women police officers were allegedly pushed during the confrontation, while a few police personnel suffered minor injuries after being attacked with sticks. The complaint also alleges that protesters damaged police barricades and vandalised a police vehicle by striking its bonnet, doors and tyre guards with sticks.
A case has been registered against 75 people, including Dilip Vankar and Bharat alias Baba Mahijibhai Rohit and others multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault, unlawful assembly, obstruction of police duty, rioting and damage to property.
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The FIR invokes BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(3) (causing damage, particularly to public property), 285 (obstruction or danger caused in public spaces, including road blockades) 221 and 223 (obstruction, assault or use of criminal force against public servants while discharging official duties), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 189(2) (unlawful assemblies involving weapons or dangerous objects), 189(3) (refusal to disperse despite police orders) 132 (assault or criminal force against public servants), 353(B) and 353(C) (acts, speeches or conduct allegedly promoting public disorder, provoking violence or disturbing law and order).
The police have also invoked Section 135(1) of the Gujarat Police Act for alleged violation of prohibitory orders, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 in connection with alleged vandalism of government property, including police vehicles and barricades.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More