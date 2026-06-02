Dalits’ protest over ‘caste slur’ by cop turns violent, 75 booked

The Vadodara city police on Monday booked 75 persons in connection with the alleged obstruction of police personnel on duty, rioting and damage to property, after a protest on Sunday by members of the Dalit community over alleged casteist remarks by a policeman turned violent, leading to clashes with police personnel.

The protest erupted outside the Police Bhavan on Jail Road over allegations that a constable attached to Bapod Police Station allegedly used casteist slurs against a Dalit youth. A large number of people from the Dalit community gathered under the banner of a “Jan Swabhiman Rally”, triggering traffic disruptions and tense scenes across Vadodara on May 31, prompting the police to set up a road blockade.

According to a complaint registered at the Raopura Police Station by Assistant Head Constable Manish Mahendrabhai, the rally was allegedly organised without prior permission by one Dilip Vankar. Police also alleged that social media posts were circulated to mobilise people for the protest, including appeals made through a social media account purportedly belonging to one Bharat alias Baba Mahijibhai Rohit.

The complaint states that over 150 protesters assembled near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Circle in Akota before marching through Alkapuri, Kalaghoda Circle and Baroda Automobile Road towards the Police Bhavan. Protesters were reportedly carrying sticks, banners and raising slogans during the rally. As per the complaint, at the protest site, some speakers allegedly made “provocative” speeches, following which demonstrators sat on Jail Road and blocked traffic from both sides, causing major inconvenience to commuters.

When senior police officers attempted to intervene and persuade the protesting community leaders to bring the situation under control, they allegedly instigated the crowd to become aggressive after their demands were not accepted, the complaint claims. The protesters later moved towards the BSNL crossroads area, where roads were again blocked.

Police claimed that despite repeated warnings to disperse, protesters refused to leave and engaged in arguments and scuffles with police personnel. Some women police officers were allegedly pushed during the confrontation, while a few police personnel suffered minor injuries after being attacked with sticks. The complaint also alleges that protesters damaged police barricades and vandalised a police vehicle by striking its bonnet, doors and tyre guards with sticks.

A case has been registered against 75 people, including Dilip Vankar and Bharat alias Baba Mahijibhai Rohit and others multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault, unlawful assembly, obstruction of police duty, rioting and damage to property.

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The FIR invokes BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(3) (causing damage, particularly to public property), 285 (obstruction or danger caused in public spaces, including road blockades) 221 and 223 (obstruction, assault or use of criminal force against public servants while discharging official duties), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 189(2) (unlawful assemblies involving weapons or dangerous objects), 189(3) (refusal to disperse despite police orders) 132 (assault or criminal force against public servants), 353(B) and 353(C) (acts, speeches or conduct allegedly promoting public disorder, provoking violence or disturbing law and order).

The police have also invoked Section 135(1) of the Gujarat Police Act for alleged violation of prohibitory orders, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 in connection with alleged vandalism of government property, including police vehicles and barricades.