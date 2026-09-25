Dalit man stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Rajkot, police point to honour killing

A DALIT man was murdered in broad daylight in Rajkot city on Thursday, allegedly by his brother-in-law, with police saying that the crime may be a fallout of his marrying a woman from another caste. (File)

A DALIT man was murdered in broad daylight in Rajkot city on Thursday, allegedly by his brother-in-law, with police saying that the crime may be a fallout of his marrying a woman from another caste.

Police identified the victim as Vimal Dharmendra Vaniya. When Vaniya was at Bhaktinagar circle around 2 pm on Thursday with a friend, he was assaulted by three men, including his brother-in-law Kamlesh alias Kano Lakha Dhandal, restrained and stabbed several times with sharp-edged weapons. He was taken to Rajkot Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police suspect that Vaniya, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste, was murdered by Dhandhal and his friends for marrying Dhandhal’s sister. The inter-caste couple have a child together.