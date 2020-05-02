Dalit youth ‘commits suicide’ after threats over WhatsApp status

District police have arrested one person identified as Ajaypuri Goswami (23) in connection with the case after the deceased’s father lodged a complaint. (Representational Photo) District police have arrested one person identified as Ajaypuri Goswami (23) in connection with the case after the deceased’s father lodged a complaint. (Representational Photo)

A 23-year-old Dalit youth from a village of Banaskantha district in north Gujarat committed suicide allegedly after some persons threatened him over a status he posted on WhatsApp regarding the lynching of two sadhus in Palghar district of Maharashtra last month.

District police have arrested one person identified as Ajaypuri Goswami (23) in connection with the case after the deceased’s father lodged a complaint.

Kiran Parmar committed suicide by hanging himself with a dupatta from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kanodar village of Palanpur tehsil of Banaskantha on April 23. Kiran used to work with a pharmaceutical company in Ahmedabad.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Kantibhai Parmar, father of the deceased, Palanpur taluka police station registered an FIR for abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation under the provisions of the IPC and Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Goswami and some others.

Following the lynching of three persons – including two sadhus – in Palghar district of Maharashtra, Kiran had posted a message on his Whatsapp status following which Goswami allegedly called up Kiran and threatened him over the status while also used casteist abuses against him. Goswami had reportedly told him that the lynched ‘sadhus’ were of his community and not of Kiran’s (while using casteist slur). It is also alleged that after this, some other persons had also called up Kiran and threatened him.

In his complaint, Kantibhai has stated that three of Kiran’s friends had informed him about the threats his son had received from different persons. And when he checked Kiran’s phone, he found recording of the threat calls and records of Whatsapp chat. He has further alleged that because of the threatening and abusive calls from Goswami and some others, his son was worried and committed suicide.

Deputy Superintendent of Police V K Pandya who is investigating the case said they have arrested Goswami and further investigations are on. Pandya said the evidence collected by them during the investigation has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for its authenticity and their report is awaited.

