Dalit youth abducted and tortured: Cops

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) rescued a 23-year-old Dalit man who was abducted and tortured by a group of persons for being in an alleged relationship with the daughter of an accused.

Polica said Rahul Chamar, a resident of Meghaninagar, was abducted by one Vinod Datania and group, outside a D-Mart shop in Bapunagar on October 1. The man was beaten up for being in an alleged relationship with Datania’s 24-year-old daughter.

“A team was set up and on October 2 night after we received information the youth might have been kept at Vijay Mill at Shaherkotda. When we found him, the man had injuries on his face and body, kept captive by tying his hands and legs. He was rescued and admitted immediately to a private hospital and then shifted to Civil Hospital,” said a senior police official.

The police arrested Vinod Datania (74), Pritesh Datania (45) and Ramanbhai (65) Monday night. The accused, along with Datania's wife, have been booked under various sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC.