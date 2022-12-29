5 booked for assaulting Dalit student over post on ‘Pathaan’

Five persons were booked Wednesday for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old Dalit student in Mehsana for posting an Instagam story on the yet to be released film “Pathaan”.

According to police, the incident happened on December 26, when Hiteshkumar Parmar, a second year undergraduate of BP Brahmbhatt College in Unjha taluka of Mehsana, was allegedly beaten up by five persons from his village from another caste.

Police said that Parmar, from Dabhiyapura village, had refused to delete the post on the movie when one of the accused threatened him on the social media handle.

According to the FIR filed in Unava police station of Mehsana district, Parmar was waiting for a bus to go to college for an ongoing exam when Abhaysinh Rajput from Dabhiyapara village came and started beating him on his head and shoulder and hurling casteist slurs at him.

A day before the alleged assault, Parmar had uploaded a poster of the film ‘Pathaan’ on his Instagram handle following which Abhaysinh threatened him on social media asking to delete it. But Parmar did not delete the story, police said.

Abhaysinh’s other friends, Pradeepsinh Rajput, Vanshraj Rajput from Dabhiyapara and Hiren Rajput and Kapil Rajput from Dabarvas area of the village also assaulted Parmar and hurled casteist abuses at him, police said.

According to police, the accused fled after several villagers gathered at the spot and a person named Anandji Thakor rescued Parmar.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan responds to fan who asks if Pathaan is patriotic, answers another who wonders why he should watch it

The Dalit student, later, took the bus to take his college to take the exam, he has told the police.

Advertisement

When he returned home in the afternoon, he narrated the incident to his family members, who took him to the Civil hospital in Unjha where he was given the primary treatment.

Inspector of Unava police station Mehsana SR Patel said, “The accused are yet to be arrested. The investigation is going on under the ST/SC cell of the police.”

An offence has been registered against the five accused under IPC sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and under various sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.