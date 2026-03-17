Three brothers arrested for Dalit man’s murder over feud in Rajkot

Bhavesh's death had led to protests by the Dalit community in Rajkot, leading to the police detaining protestors and booking some for obstruction of a police officer in discharge of duty. (Source: File/ Representational)

Three of the four brothers accused of murdering a Dalit man after a feud over acquaintanceship with a woman were arrested on Monday, police in Rajkot city said. The main accused, however, was still on the run.

Bhavesh Dahya Vanavi, 32, was brutally assaulted and abducted when he and his nephew were riding home on the night of March 15, they added. He was abandoned in a critical condition at a different location and died at a hospital on Monday.

While Ravi Mera Jograna, Sagar Mera Jograna and Gopal Mera Jograna had been arrested, their eldest brother and key accused, Hamir Mera Jograna, was yet to be apprehended, said ACP (SC/ST Cell) Chintan Patel, who is investigating this case.