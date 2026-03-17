Three brothers arrested for Dalit man’s murder over feud in Rajkot

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Three of the four brothers accused of murdering a Dalit man after a feud over acquaintanceship with a woman were arrested on Monday, police in Rajkot city said. The main accused, however, was still on the run.
Bhavesh Dahya Vanavi, 32, was brutally assaulted and abducted when he and his nephew were riding home on the night of March 15, they added. He was abandoned in a critical condition at a different location and died at a hospital on Monday.
While Ravi Mera Jograna, Sagar Mera Jograna and Gopal Mera Jograna had been arrested, their eldest brother and key accused, Hamir Mera Jograna, was yet to be apprehended, said ACP (SC/ST Cell) Chintan Patel, who is investigating this case.
“Bhavesh Vanavi was in contact with a woman on Instagram. This woman was also in touch with one of the accused, Hamir Jograna. This had led to arguments between the two men, who were also acquainted with each other,” ACP Patel said.
Also, Bhavesh and Hamir filed police applications against each other. “In his application, Hamir said that he was being blackmailed by Bhavesh and the woman. Bhavesh, meanwhile, accused Hamir of eve teasing the woman.”
“Bhavesh also filed applications with the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) against the sugarcane crushing unit run by Hamir and even asked several others to do the same, hampering Hamir’s means of livelihood,” said the officer.
After the brutal attack on March 15, an FIR was filed at the Gandhigram-2 police station based on a complaint by Rahul Parmar, who was with Bhavesh at the time of the assault. Hamir and others were initially booked for attempt to murder. The BNS section was later changed to murder after Bhavesh died while under treatment at a hospital.
The four were also booked for voluntarily causing hurt, rioting, unlawful assembly, and abduction. They were also booked under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Bhavesh’s death had led to protests by the Dalit community in Rajkot, leading to the police detaining protestors and booking some for obstruction of a police officer in discharge of duty.
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