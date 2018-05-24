Dalit man beaten to death in Gujarat: Opposition ups attack on BJP, plans protests

Jignesh Mevani (left) with Surendranagar Collector K Rajesh on Wednesday. (Express photo) Jignesh Mevani (left) with Surendranagar Collector K Rajesh on Wednesday. (Express photo)

With growing incidents of atrocities on Dalits in Gujarat, the Opposition has decided to increase its pressure on the Rupani government by launching an all-out attack against the ruling BJP.

Two days after a Dalit ragpicker was beaten to death allegedly by four men and a minor boy in Rajkot, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the incident and called out for defeating the “repressive ideology” of the RSS and the BJP. Rahul, who was in Bengaluru with BSP chief Mayawati to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new JD(S)-Congress government, tweeted along with the clipping of a Hindi news channel, showing the brutal flogging of the 40-year-old man. “This nerve-wracking video is a product of Manuvadi thinking. Before this disease spreads in our country any further, we have got to stop this. We will collectively defeat this repressive thinking of the RSS/BJP. The time is for change,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The party has also decided to hold sit-in demonstrations across the state from Thursday. Former Union minister and Dalit leader Kumari Selja and several senior Congress leaders will be sitting on dharna at the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Sarangpur in Ahmedabad to protest against the atrocities on Dalits. State Congress president Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani, senior Congress leaders Arjun Modhwadia and Siddharth Patel will also be taking part in the protest.

This comes on a day when Independent MLA from Vadgam and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani drove to Parnala village of Limdi taluka in Surendrangar district and met the family members of Mukesh Vaniya, who was beaten to death. He said that the BJP government in the state was not taking strict action against those attacking Dalits.

In a video Mevani posted on his Twitter account, the MLA is seen asking Vaniya’s widow Champa alias Jaya if she had stated facts to police properly and if she had also got proper paper work done at Rajkot civil hospital where Vaniya was rushed after being assaulted. “Did they pull your blouse also? What do you think could be their intention?,” Mevani is seen asking the widow.

Mevani also assured help to the family. “My sister, the entire case rests on you. Whatever has happened, you get it recorded. The entire community is with you,” the legislator is seen advising Champa.

Talking to mediapersons later, Mevani pointed finger at the state government and said the government, led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, was not taking strict action against those attacking Dalits. “This is the reason such elements are feeling emboldened and they are attacking Dalits time and again. The government has announced Rs 8 lakh compensation. But we don’t want compensation. Take it back. We want justice,” he said.

Vaniya (40), a ragpicker, his wife and their relative Savita were allegedly attacked by five persons on the suspicion of theft while they were scrounging for metal scrap near Radadiya Industries, a factory in Shapar-Veraval village on the outskirts of Rajkot on Sunday. The accused had allegedly beaten up the two women and chased them away. They later tied Vaniya to a hook in the factory with the help of a belt and took turns to attack him with polymer pipe. When Champa returned to the factory along with other relatives, Vaniya was found unconscious. He was taken to Rajkot civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have arrested four men — Jaysukh Radadiya (39), owner of Radadiya Industries, his two brothers-in-law Chirag Vitthal Vora (28) and Divyesh Kishorebhai Vora (32) and his associate Tejas Kanubhai Zala (29) — and booked them for murder and under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act. They have been remanded to police custody till May 25. A minor boy has also been arrested who has been sent to an observation home for boys in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Champa could not take part in an identification parade of the accused which was to be held in presence of a magistrate in Rajkot on Wednesday. Police have sought fresh date — May 25 — for the identification parade of the accused.

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and has sought a report from the state government within four weeks.

