Dalit leader assaulted for applying for sand mining lease in Botad: Police

A DALIT leader was allegedly assaulted by two men for applying for a sand mining lease in Botad’s Ranpur Saturday. Threatening to kill him, the assaulters allegedly told the victim that Dalits were not supposed to engage in sand mining business.

According to an FIR registered at Ranpur police station Sunday, Ram Boliya and Lala Boliya attacked Dipak Makwana (26), a Ranpur resident. Makwana is the president of the Ranpur taluka unit of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). The victim was attacked when he was sitting at Vrundavan Hotel in Ranpur Saturday evening.

According to the FIR, the two assailants came in a car and assaulted Makwana with iron pipes when the victim, who runs a construction business, was discussing a business deal with one Rafikbhai, also a resident of Ranpur.

After Makwana fell down from his chair, Lala allegedly stabbed him with a knife saying Dalits are not supposed to be leaders and how he dared to be one. Makwana stated in his complaint that Lala threatened to kill him and asked if why he had applied for a sand mining lease, despite the assailant’s uncle Bhimbhai Boliya having asked him not to do so. Lala also told Makwana that Dalits are not supposed to be in the sand mining business.

The FIR records that the accused also snatched away Makwana’s gold chain worth Rs 1.60 lakh, telling the victim that Dalits cannot wear gold chains. The attackers, before running away, allegedly threatened to kill the victim and his entire family if he dared to enter the business of sand mining, the police said.

An injured Makwana was first rushed to a community health centre (CHC) in Ranpur. Later, he was referred to a private hospital in Botda town where he was diagnosed to have suffered fractured legs and cuts on his hand and torso.

The Dalit leader states in the complaint that Bhimbhai, a resident of Botad, hatched the conspiracy to attack him as the latter was not happy that a Dalit had applied for the lease. Based on the complaint, the police have booked Ram, Lala and Bhimbhai under IPC Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult provoking breach of the peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Meanwhile, Harshad Mehta, superintendent of police of Botad, said Ram and Lala have been detained. “After the assault, the two main accused have been nabbed and are being questioned. The process of doing their Covid-19 tests is on and if they test negative for Covid-19, they will be arrested tonight or tomorrow morning,” Mehta told The Indian Express.

Prima facie, the SP further said, the assault was provoked by business rivalry. “The accused and the victim know each other. The accused are also associated with the sand mining business and they did not like Makwana applying for the lease,” said Mehta.

He further stated that only Ram and Lala assaulted the Dalit leader. “However, the victim claimed the two men attacked him at the behest of Bhimbhai. Therefore, Bhimbhai has also been booked for hatching the criminal conspiracy,” said the SP.

River Goma flows through Ranpur town and the government gives leases for mining sand from its bed. Makwana had applied for one such lease, the police said.